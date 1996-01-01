22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following factors is responsible for the expansion of lungs during inspiration of the breathing process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase in the intrapleural cavity
B
Active expiration
C
Positive pressure greater than atmospheric pressure
D
Contraction of the diaphragm