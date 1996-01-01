10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. Johnson was playing a friendly basketball game when he suddenly felt a sharp, tearing sensation in the back of his ankle. He immediately experienced intense pain and was unable to push off his toes or perform a strong calf raise. Upon examination, a visible gap was noticed between his calf muscle and his heel. Which of the following options best describes the likely cause of his condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sprained ankle
B
Shin splints
C
Hamstring strain
D
Achilles tendon tear