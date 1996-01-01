10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
A fixator works to stabilize the insertion of the antagonist.
The genioglossus is the primary muscle involved sticking out your tongue. The styloglossus is responsible for pulling the tongue back in, making it a(n) _______ for sticking out your tongue?
The soleus, gastrocnemius, and the tibialis anterior are all major muscles of the lower leg. The gastrocnemius and the soleus are both located in the posterior region of the calf, while the tibialis anterior is located in the anterior region of the lower leg. Based only on this information, which statement do you think is most likely true?
A muscle that assists the muscle primarily responsible for a given action is a(n) __________.
A muscle that assists an agonist by causing a like movement or by stabilizing a joint over which an agonist acts is a(n) a. antagonist, b. prime mover, c. synergist, d. agonist.
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Doing the pincer grasp is an________movement. a. extending b. abducting c. adducting d. opposing
The hamstring and quadriceps muscle groups are antagonists of each other, and each group is a prime mover in its own right. What action does each muscle group perform?
Name three muscles or muscle groups used as sites for intramuscular injections. Which is most often used in babies?
While jogging, Mr. Ahmadi was forced to jump out of the way of a speeding car. He heard a snapping sound that was immediately followed by pain in his right lower calf. A gap was visible between his swollen calf and his heel, and he was unable to plantar flex that foot. What do you think happened?
Why does a convergent muscle exhibit more versatility when contracting than does a parallel muscle?
Why can a pennate muscle generate more tension than can a parallel muscle of the same size?
