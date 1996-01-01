21. Immune System
Disorders
21. Immune System Disorders
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sara, a 6-month pregnant woman, has been recently diagnosed with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The ongoing destruction of CD4 T-cells weakens the immune system's ability to combat infections and makes it more susceptible to opportunistic infections. Which of the following interventions can help prevent the transmission of HIV from Sara to her offspring during and after pregnancy?
A
Exclusive breastfeeding
B
Avoiding antiretroviral therapy (ART) during pregnancy
C
Early initiation of ART during pregnancy
D
Vaginal delivery in the presence of high viral load