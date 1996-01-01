21. Immune System
Disorders
21. Immune System Disorders
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shayan, an 8-year-old boy was presented with recurrent attacks of severe infections. Upon investigation, it was found that he is suffering from Burkitt lymphoma caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and planned for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding his treatment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Siblings aren't likely to have compatible human leukocyte antigen (HLA) types, and can't be chosen as the hematopoietic stem cell donor.
B
Umbilical cord blood contains hematopoietic stem cells, similar to those found in bone marrow, and can be used as a source of transplant.
C
The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection should be effectively treated and controlled prior to the hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
D
This condition is similar to AIDS in its mode of transmission.
E
Both (b) and (c).
F
None of the above.