11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The drug lithium lowers the accessibility of Na+ into the neuronal axon. Explain how this would affect action potentials:
A
The generation of action potentials will be slowed
B
Action potentials across the membrane will be accelerated
C
The action potential generated by the neuron will be stronger
D
None of the above