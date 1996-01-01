22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doctor performs a tracheostomy on a patient named Mr. Ray, who was admitted to the hospital after a road accident. Determine what prompted the doctor to do the procedure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Severe blood loss
B
Obstructed breathing
C
Mental trauma
D
Broken bones