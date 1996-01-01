22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
The term used to describe the rapid influx of air into the lungs caused by the involuntary and abrupt contractions of the diaphragm, vocal cords, larynx, and complete closure of the glottis is known as:
A
Cough
B
Sneeze
C
Hiccup
D
Breathe