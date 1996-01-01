21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Targets
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lag phase, also known as the latent period, is a stage during the primary immune response where there is a delay between the initial exposure to an antigen and the detectable increase in the production of specific antibodies by the immune system. Which of the following does not happen during the lag phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Antigen recognition and activation
B
T Cell Activation
C
B Cell proliferation
D
Memory B cell activation