21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Targets
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral infection that affects many people each year. The flu virus has a high mutation rate, leading to the emergence of new proteins on its surface. Considering the virus' high mutation rate, what could be its impact on the host if no new vaccine is developed?
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral infection that affects many people each year. The flu virus has a high mutation rate, leading to the emergence of new proteins on its surface. Considering the virus' high mutation rate, what could be its impact on the host if no new vaccine is developed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The virus can be effectively eliminated by humoral immunity.
B
New antibodies are produced.
C
The previous immunity can be less effective.
D
The immune system will not function anymore.