23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is true regarding the stomach:
I. The stomach begins to contract upon the entry of the swallowed bolus
II. The stomach begins to absorb nutrients after it has mixed its contents
III. Contractions of the smooth muscle cells of the stomach rely on the sympathetic nervous system
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Statement III
D
All statements are true