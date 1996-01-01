23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Stomach
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which sphincter controls the flow of bile and pancreatic juices from the common bile duct and pancreatic duct into the duodenum?
Which sphincter controls the flow of bile and pancreatic juices from the common bile duct and pancreatic duct into the duodenum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ileocecal sphincter (ICS)
B
The pyloric sphincter
C
The sphincter of Oddi
D
The lower esophageal sphincter (LES)