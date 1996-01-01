23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bile is a substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. Which of the following statements best describes the contribution of bile to the process of fat digestion?
A
Bile aids in the absorption of fats by breaking them directly into smaller molecules.
B
Bile increases the pH of the small intestine.
C
Bile emulsifies fats, allowing for better digestion and absorption.
D
Bile stimulates the release of pancreatic enzymes.