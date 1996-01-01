23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a protein molecule is ingested, it undergoes a series of processes before being utilized by the cells. Which of the following statements is true regarding protein digestion and absorption processes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Protein molecules are directly absorbed into the bloodstream without undergoing digestion.
B
Protein molecules are broken down into amino acids in the stomach and used by cells for protein synthesis.
C
Protein digestion is mainly facilitated by enzymes secreted by the liver and further absorbed through the intestinal lining.
D
Protein molecules are broken down into smaller peptides, absorbed through the intestinal lining, and broken down into amino acids.