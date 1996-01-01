23. Digestive System
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Proteins undergo digestion in various stages. Which sequence of organs represents the correct pathway for the digestion of ingested protein molecules?
A
The mouth, liver, and colon
B
The stomach, liver, and large intestine
C
The mouth, liver, and small intestine
D
The stomach, pancreas and small intestine