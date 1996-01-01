21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct regarding hapten molecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Haptens are small molecules that bind to larger carrier molecules to become immunogenic.
B
Haptens are large molecules that directly bind to antigens and enhance their immunogenicity.
C
Haptens are proteins produced by the immune system in response to an antigen.
D
Haptens can only induce a secondary immune response, not a primary immune response.