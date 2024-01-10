14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The axons of the preganglionic neurons of the sympathetic nervous system that exit the spinal cord through the anterior rami of spinal nerves are called:
A
Preganglionic fibers
B
Sympathetic ganglia
C
Postganglionic fibers
D
Paravertebral ganglia