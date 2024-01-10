14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Why does the sympathetic nervous system cause decreased activity in the digestive tract?
Why are many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic nervous system short?
Efferent neurons in the sympathetic nervous system will always arise in the __________________. Then, they will pass through the sympathetic ____________, where they will either synapse with another neuron, or continue towards the effector and synapse later on.
A preganglionic fiber arriving at the sympathetic trunk could do any of the following EXCEPT:
Which of the following structures would not be innervated by splanchnic nerves?
Textbook Question
Indicate the results of sympathetic activation of the following structures: sweat glands, eye pupils, adrenal medullae, heart, bronchioles of the lungs, liver, blood vessels of vigorously working skeletal muscles, blood vessels of digestive viscera, salivary glands.
