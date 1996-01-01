23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Stomach
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
During food processing in the digestive system, when does bicarbonate neutralization occur?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the food is chewed in the mouth.
B
When the chyme moves to the small intestine.
C
When the bolus enters the stomach.
D
When the indigestible materials move into the large intestine.