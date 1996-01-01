23. Digestive System
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not a benefit of increased gastric motility during digestion?
A
Enhanced mixing and breakdown of food particles
B
Facilitation of nutrient absorption in the stomach
C
Promotion of gastric emptying into the small intestine
D
Prevention of food stagnation and bacterial overgrowth