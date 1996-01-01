12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
12. The Central Nervous System Introduction to the Central Nervous System
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement/s is correct regarding the brain and spinal cord:
I. The dura, arachnoid and pia mater surround the brain and spinal cord.
II. Anesthesia given to women in labor is injected into the arachnoid mater.
Choose which statement/s is correct regarding the brain and spinal cord:
I. The dura, arachnoid and pia mater surround the brain and spinal cord.
II. Anesthesia given to women in labor is injected into the arachnoid mater.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only statement I is correct
B
Only statement II is correct
C
Both statements are correct
D
Both statements are incorrect