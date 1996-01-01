6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
As new bone tissue is added to the already-existing bone tissue at the surface of the bone by bone-building cells called osteoblasts, the diameter of the bone grows. This process is known as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Appositional growth
B
Endochondral ossification
C
Intramembranous ossification
D
Epiphyseal growth