29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
29. Heredity Patterns of Inheritance
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Huntington's disease is a disorder that can be developed when an individual has inherited at least one copy of the mutant allele. This condition therefore follows:
Huntington's disease is a disorder that can be developed when an individual has inherited at least one copy of the mutant allele. This condition therefore follows:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-linked dominant inheritance
B
Mitochondrial inheritance
C
Autosomal dominant inheritance
D
Y-linked inheritance