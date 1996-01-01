29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
Patterns of Inheritance
29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
8 videos16 questions
VIDEOS 8
PRACTICE 16
- Multiple ChoiceUse the following information to solve the problem using a Punnett square: Assume that the dominant B allele encodes brown eyes and the recessive b allele encodes blue eyes. An individual with the genotype bb has children with an individual of the genotype Bb. What is the percent chance that they would have children with blue eyes?342
Patterns of Inheritance
3 videos5 questions
VIDEOS 3
PRACTICE 5
Patterns of Inheritance
1 video2 questions