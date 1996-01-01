29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
29. Heredity Patterns of Inheritance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man with Rett syndrome married an unaffected woman. They have four children, two boys and two girls. If the condition affected the two girls only, which type of inheritance is applicable in this case?
A man with Rett syndrome married an unaffected woman. They have four children, two boys and two girls. If the condition affected the two girls only, which type of inheritance is applicable in this case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-linked dominant inheritance
B
X-linked recessive inheritance
C
Y-linked inheritance
D
Autosomal dominant inheritance