12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
12. The Central Nervous System The Cerebrum
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
John experienced a severe brain injury, leading to significant changes in his personality after recovery. He developed impulsivity and a loss of planning abilities. Which part of the brain was likely affected by the accident?
John experienced a severe brain injury, leading to significant changes in his personality after recovery. He developed impulsivity and a loss of planning abilities. Which part of the brain was likely affected by the accident?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Occipital lobe
B
Medulla oblongata
C
Spinal cord
D
Prefrontal cortex