14. The Autonomic Nervous System Parasympathetic Nervous System
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The drug propranolol is usually taken for hypertension but it could also be taken for stage fright. Which of the following would be the expected result of taking propranolol:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inhibition of both B1 and B2 adrenergic receptors
B
Stimulation of both B1 and B2 adrenergic receptors
C
Inhibition of muscarinic receptors
D
Stimulation of nicotinic receptors