14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
In the parasympathetic nervous system, preganglionic fibers are ________ and postganglionic fibers are __________.
For which of the following activities is the sympathetic nervous system generally responsible?
The __________ division of the autonomic nervous system has its ganglia near the effector organs.
The sympathetic division is anatomically more complex than the parasympathetic division.
The division of the autonomic nervous system that puts you into "fight-or-flight" mode is the __________.
The parasympathetic nervous system is often referred to as the 'rest and digest' system.
Which of the following statements regarding the autonomic nervous system is NOT correct?
Textbook Question
The white rami communicantes contain what kind of fibers? a. preganglionic parasympathetic, b. postganglionic parasympathetic, c. preganglionic sympathetic, d. postganglionic sympathetic.
