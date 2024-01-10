14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
After a stressful event, the human body would try to regain homeostasis. Which action of the body is correct for it to achieve homeostasis:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dilation of the bronchus
B
Elevation of heart rate
C
Stimulation of the digestive system
D
Dilation of the pupils