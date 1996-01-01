12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mae was riding her horse when it suddenly jumped resulting in her falling and hitting the back of her head on a rock. When Mae woke-up in the hospital she said that she couldn't see anything. What lobe of the cerebrum would you expect to be damaged in Mae:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Occipital lobe
B
Temporal lobe
C
Frontal lobe
D
Parietal lobe