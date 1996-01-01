21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mr. John is taking chemotherapy for colon cancer and has developed febrile neutropenia as a result. Therefore, an infection by bacteria is particularly fatal for Mr. John because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
His body has excessive neutrophils
B
His neutrophils are resistant to bacterial infections
C
His body is unable to mount a normal increase in neutrophil count
D
His body develops an enhanced immune response to bacteria