21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tony was diagnosed with ascariasis, a parasitic infection that targets the intestines. Which of the following cells would primarily respond to this infection:
Tony was diagnosed with ascariasis, a parasitic infection that targets the intestines. Which of the following cells would primarily respond to this infection:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Neutrophils
B
Eosinophils
C
Macrophages
D
B cells