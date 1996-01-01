29. Heredity
A couple has four children: two boys and two girls. One of the boys is affected by hemophilia and one of the girls is a carrier of the mutant allele for hemophilia (an X-linked recessive trait). Which of the following is most likely true?
A
The mother and father are unaffected by hemophilia.
B
The mother is affected and the father is unaffected by hemophilia.
C
The mother is a carrier and the father is unaffected by hemophilia.
D
The mother and the father are both carriers of the mutant allele.