29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
29. Heredity Patterns of Inheritance
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of flower plants, there's a gene that determines flower color. The gene follows strict autosomal dominant-recessive inheritance. Red color (R) is dominant, and white color (r) is recessive. A plant breeder has two parent plants: one with genotype Rr and another with genotype rr. What is the probability that their offspring will have red flowers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%
B
25%
C
75%
D
100%