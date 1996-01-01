19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Arteries
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Arteries
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doctor advises an elderly woman who has occluded arteries in her right leg to cut the sympathetic nerves that serve the limb. This will relieve her of the pain that she is suffering because:
A doctor advises an elderly woman who has occluded arteries in her right leg to cut the sympathetic nerves that serve the limb. This will relieve her of the pain that she is suffering because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will open up the blood flow to the arteries.
B
It will reduce the vasoconstrictor tone of the sympathetic nerves.
C
It will reduce the vasodilation tone of the sympathetic nerves.
D
Both a and b.