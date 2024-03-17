Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
19. Blood Vessels
Arteries

19. Blood Vessels

Arteries

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Using the letters from column B, match the artery descriptions in column A. (Note that some require more than a single choice.) Column A  ____  (1) unpaired branch of abdominal aorta  ____  (2) second branch of aortic arch  ____ 3) branch of internal carotid  ____ (4) branch of external carotid  ____  (5) origin of femoral arteries Column B a. right common carotid b. superior mesenteric c. left common carotid d. external iliac e. inferior mesenteric f. superficial temporal g. celiac trunk h. facial i. ophthalmic j. internal iliac
153
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question

Match the following arteries with the correct description. 


____Radial artery      

____Celiac trun      

____Basilar artery       

____Superior mesenteric artery      

____Dorsalis pedis artery      

____Femoral artery      

____Internal iliac artery      

____Renal artery      

____Internal carotid artery      

____Subclavian artery


a. Supplies the small intestine and most of the large intestine 

b. Supplies the pelvis 

c. Supplies the upper limb 

d. Located in the lateral forearm 

e. Provides the blood supply to the lower limb 

f. Supplies the brain via the anterior and middle cerebral arteries 

g. Large single branch off the aorta that supplies the liver, stomach, duodenum, and spleen 

h. Supplies the foot and ankle i. Supplies the kidney 

j. Forms from the fusion of the two vertebral arteries 

25
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 22 of 22 practice