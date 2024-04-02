19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Arteries
Subcategories of Arteries
Arteries Example 1
Arteries Example 2
What is the protein-rich substance in elastic arteries that contributes to their ability to recoil & maintain blood pressure during diastole?
A
Collagen.
B
Elastin.
C
Smooth muscle.
D
Fibroblasts.
Which type of artery has the thickest tunica media in proportion to the rest of its wall?
A
Elastic artery.
B
Muscular artery.
C
Arteriole.
- Identify the major arteries in the following diagram. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___ e. ___ f. ___ g. ___ h. __...
- The blood vessels that play the most important role in regulating blood pressure and blood flow to a tissue ar...
- The baroreceptors in the carotid sinus and aortic arch are sensitive to a. a decrease in CO₂ , b. changes in ...
- The myocardium receives its blood supply directly from the a. aorta, b. coronary arteries, c. coronary sinus,...
- Using the letters from column B, match the artery descriptions in column A. (Note that some require more than ...
- The two arteries formed by the division of the brachiocephalic trunk are the (a) aorta and internal carotid,...
- The unpaired arteries supplying blood to the visceral organs include (a) the adrenal, renal, and lumbar arte...
- The paired arteries supplying blood to the body wall and other structures outside the abdominopelvic cavity in...
- Distinguish between elastic arteries, muscular arteries, and arterioles relative to location, histology, and f...
- A 60-year-old man is unable to walk more than 100 yards without experiencing severe pain in his left leg; the ...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Match the following arteries with the correct description. ____Radial artery ____Celiac trun ____Bas...
- Which of the following is not a common pulse point?a. Femoral arteryb. Subclavian arteryc. Common carotid arte...
- Explain why a severed artery spurts blood, whereas a severed vein merely leaks blood.