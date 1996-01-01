10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The movement of the body involves the coordinated action of several muscles acting together. The fibers of which of the following muscles are stretched and relaxed when the prime mover is active?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Agonists
B
Fixators
C
Synergists
D
Antagonists