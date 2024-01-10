14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Sympathetic Nervous System
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In patients diagnosed with Horner syndrome, they will present with partial ptosis, miosis, and anhidrosis of the face. Which of the following is the main pathology behind Horner syndrome:
In patients diagnosed with Horner syndrome, they will present with partial ptosis, miosis, and anhidrosis of the face. Which of the following is the main pathology behind Horner syndrome:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Overstimulation of the sympathetic nerve supply
B
Disruption in the sympathetic nerve supply
C
Overstimulation of the parasympathetic nerve supply
D
Disruption in the parasympathetic nerve supply