23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
You and your friend are at a birthday party, and your friend is enjoying a slice of cake with frosting. Suddenly, they burst out laughing while taking a bite of the cake. As they laugh, some of the frosting ends up on their nose. Which of the following could have possibly happened?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Some of the frosting may have entered the nasal passages.
B
Some frosting was not properly digested by the saliva.
C
Some frosting is not digestible by gastric acids.
D
The frosting has some gaseous component.