Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
23. Digestive System
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
4 videos
VIDEOS
4
Previous videos for
Next videos for
15:23
Anatomy Review Digestive
by Pearson
899
8
09:28
Oral Cavity, Pharynx and Esophagus
by AK LECTURES
262
1
04:28
WCLN - The Pharynx and the Esophagus
by W CLN
186
14:05
Digestive System: Mouth Pharynx & Esophagus
by Physiology for Students
20
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
2 videos
|
3 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
04:56
Mouth, Nose, Pharynx, Swallowing
by Dr. John Campbell
224
16:37
Swallowing Mechanism: Three Phases
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
289
PRACTICE
3
Multiple Choice
A weak gastroesophageal (cardiac) sphincter can result in heartburn.
571
2
Multiple Choice
During deglutition, the bolus passes into the stomach from the esophagus through the __________.
649
2
Multiple Choice
The main propulsive force that occurs in the majority of the alimentary canal is called __________.
386
1
Previous Topic
Next Topic