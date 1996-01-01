23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Pharynx and Esophagus
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
John is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow morning to repair a torn ligament in his knee. He's been preparing for the procedure for weeks, but he's feeling a bit nervous about the fasting requirement he was instructed to follow before surgery. Why are patients like John advised not to eat or drink anything for at least 12 hours before undergoing surgery?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Eating or drinking before surgery interferes with the effectiveness of anesthesia.
B
Food and liquids in the stomach increase the risk of allergic reactions to anesthesia medications.
C
General anesthesia suppresses the swallowing reflex, but not the vomiting reflex, which could lead to aspiration.
D
Surgery requires the stomach to be empty to allow for proper visualization of the surgical site.