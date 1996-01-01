4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology Introduction to Connective Tissue
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cutis laxa is a rare connective tissue disorder where the skin becomes inelastic and hangs loosely in folds. Determine which component of the ECM is the most likely cause of this disorder:
Cutis laxa is a rare connective tissue disorder where the skin becomes inelastic and hangs loosely in folds. Determine which component of the ECM is the most likely cause of this disorder:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glycosaminoglycans
B
Reticular fibers
C
Elastic fibers
D
Proteoglycans