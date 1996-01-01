4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the intestinal mucous membrane:
It is composed of smooth muscle cells organized as two or more sublayers
It consists of an epithelial lining with an underlying connective tissue rich in blood vessels, lymphatics, and small glands
It is a thin layer of loose connective tissue covered with mesothelium
All of the above