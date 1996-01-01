2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components Acids and Bases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diet has a limited direct impact on blood pH because the blood is tightly regulated. Which of the following does not play a crucial role in regulating the pH of body fluids?
Diet has a limited direct impact on blood pH because the blood is tightly regulated. Which of the following does not play a crucial role in regulating the pH of body fluids?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Buffer system
B
Nervous system
C
Kidneys
D
Respiratory system