1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Barbie needs a kidney transplant but she was worried about possible scarring on her abdomen. She asked if it would be possible to make the incision on the left posterior lumbar region versus what the surgeon said of approaching through the left lower abdominal quadrant. Why do think the surgeon suggested that location knowing that the kidney is located posteriorly:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The surgical site suggested by the surgeon is more ideal since it will not require any cutting of the muscles of the back.
B
The posterior approach to kidney transplant is not advised because of the structures that obstruct access to the kidney.
C
A and B
D
None of the above