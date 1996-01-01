26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When sodium intake is high, the kidneys increase sodium excretion to maintain balance. Conversely, when sodium intake is low, the kidneys reduce sodium excretion to conserve sodium and prevent a deficit. Which of the following hormones directly affects the excretion of sodium in urine?
A
Aldosterone.
B
Cortisol.
C
Antidiuretic hormone (ADH).
D
Atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP).