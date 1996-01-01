21. Immune System
Disorders
21. Immune System Disorders
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thomas observed that his grandmother's left arm was swollen, and the skin in that area was tight. His grandmother had undergone a mastectomy five months ago due to breast cancer. What do you believe is the most likely cause of this swelling?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Blocked or damaged arteries
B
Blocked or damaged lymph vessels
C
Blocked or damaged lymph nodes
D
Both a and b
E
Both b and c