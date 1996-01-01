21. Immune System
Disorders
21. Immune System Disorders
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Daisy is allergic to dust mites and develops allergic rhinitis when exposed to them. Determine which of the following could be beneficial to her in this condition.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A drug molecule that would bind to the specific IgA for dust mites.
B
A drug molecule that would bind to the specific IgD for dust mites.
C
A drug molecule that would bind to the specific IgE for dust mites.
D
A drug molecule that would bind to the specific IgM for dust mites.