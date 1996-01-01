10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
10. Muscles Muscle Actions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The biceps brachii is the primary muscle responsible for flexing the elbow. Meanwhile, the brachialis assists and contributes to the overall movement. Brachialis is an example of which type of muscle?
A
Fixator
B
Supinator
C
Antagonist
D
Synergist